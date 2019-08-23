DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.09

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.09 and traded as high as $32.41. DEUTSCHE POST A/S shares last traded at $32.05, with a volume of 30,484 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DPSGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get DEUTSCHE POST A/S alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average of $32.09.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.