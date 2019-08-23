DeVault Achieves Market Capitalization of $17,387.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. DeVault has a total market capitalization of $17,387.00 and approximately $247.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex. Over the last week, DeVault has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeVault alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010567 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001269 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000109 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DVT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 48,826,124 coins and its circulating supply is 41,762,076 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.