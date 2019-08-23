DEX (DEX) Hits Market Cap of $4.15 Million

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. DEX has a total market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $233.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. In the last week, DEX has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00262685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.01307114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00022019 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00095530 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000418 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit.

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.