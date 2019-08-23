Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Digerati Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DTGI) was down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11, approximately 10,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 106,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DTGI)

Digerati Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. It also offers oilfield services.

