Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DIOD. BidaskClub raised shares of Diodes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diodes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $39.76 on Monday. Diodes has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Diodes had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $79,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $412,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,244.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,923 shares of company stock valued at $892,509 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,128,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 571,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after buying an additional 54,727 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 329,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,027,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 879,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after buying an additional 134,740 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

