Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by H D Vest Advisory Services

H D Vest Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,223,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,429,000 after purchasing an additional 62,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,619 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,444,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:D traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.66. 386,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,494,034. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.88. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.25.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on D. ValuEngine cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

