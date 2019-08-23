Douglas H. Sass Purchases 1,210 Shares of Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Stock

Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) EVP Douglas H. Sass acquired 1,210 shares of Bank of SC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $11,107.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,733 shares in the company, valued at $144,428.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BKSC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.47. 3,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $103.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62. Bank of SC Co. has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $21.34.

Get Bank of SC alerts:

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Bank of SC had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of SC by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of SC by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bank of SC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bank of SC by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of SC

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of SC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of SC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.