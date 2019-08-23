DRP Utility Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (DRPU)

DRP Utility (CURRENCY:DRPU) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One DRP Utility token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002244 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last week, DRP Utility has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DRP Utility has a market capitalization of $594,388.00 and $22,681.00 worth of DRP Utility was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $504.76 or 0.04853824 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00046815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000265 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000213 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About DRP Utility

DRPU is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2017. DRP Utility’s total supply is 3,530,373 tokens. The official message board for DRP Utility is medium.com/@DCORP. The official website for DRP Utility is www.dcorp.it. DRP Utility’s official Twitter account is @DcorpVC.

DRP Utility Token Trading

DRP Utility can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRP Utility directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DRP Utility should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DRP Utility using one of the exchanges listed above.

