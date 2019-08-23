E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of EONGY opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that E.ON SE Sponsored ADR will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

