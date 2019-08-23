EEStor (CVE:ESU) Shares Up 20%

Shares of EEStor Co. (CVE:ESU) shot up 20% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 22,380 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 126,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 million and a PE ratio of -1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06.

EEStor Company Profile (CVE:ESU)

EEStor Corporation, through its subsidiary, EEStor, Inc, focuses on providing electrical energy storage and related capacitor technologies in Canada. The company was formerly known as ZENN Motor Company Inc and changed its name to EEStor Corporation in April 2015. EEStor Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

