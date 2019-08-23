Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) & TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) Critical Contrast

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) and TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.2% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of TrovaGene shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of TrovaGene shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and TrovaGene, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00 TrovaGene 0 0 2 0 3.00

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $30.82, indicating a potential upside of 199.78%. TrovaGene has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 511.81%. Given TrovaGene’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TrovaGene is more favorable than Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrovaGene has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and TrovaGene’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.39 million ($3.82) -2.69 TrovaGene $380,000.00 33.93 -$16.46 million ($8.26) -0.29

TrovaGene has higher revenue and earnings than Eiger Biopharmaceuticals. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrovaGene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and TrovaGene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger Biopharmaceuticals N/A -114.30% -69.08% TrovaGene -3,424.46% -149.88% -105.52%

Summary

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals beats TrovaGene on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection. Its product candidates also include Lambda, which targets type III IFN receptors; Lonafarnib for the treatment of progeria and progeroid laminopathies; Avexitide for treating post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex, an oral, small-molecule inhibitor of leukotriene A4 hydrolase for treating lymphedema. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About TrovaGene

Trovagene, Inc., a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor. The PCM-075 is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors. The PCM-075 is also in preclinical studies with approximately 10 chemotherapeutic and target agents used in hematologic and solid tumor cancers, including Zytiga (abiraterone acetate); Beleodaq (belinostat); Quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and Velcade (bortezomib) in AML, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other hematologic and solid tumor cancers. Trovagene, Inc. primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

