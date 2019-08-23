Eight Capital Boosts WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) Price Target to C$2.15

WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WELL. GMP Securities increased their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$1.15 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Haywood Securities cut WELL Health Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$1.10 to C$1.70 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.90. The stock has a market cap of $154.75 million and a P/E ratio of -48.06. WELL Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$0.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

About WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company was formerly known as Wellness Lifestyles Inc and changed its name to WELL Health Technologies Corp. in July 2018. WELL Health Technologies Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

