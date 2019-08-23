Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.08

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and traded as low as $0.79. Ekso Bionics shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 1,700 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on EKSO. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 454.48% and a negative net margin of 162.93%. The company had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ekso Bionics by 4,401.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48,421 shares during the period. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.