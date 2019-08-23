Elastic (XEL) Price Tops $0.0793 on Exchanges

Elastic (CURRENCY:XEL) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Elastic has a market capitalization of $7.27 million and $33,450.00 worth of Elastic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elastic has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One Elastic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00025284 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003570 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000148 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001030 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elastic Profile

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2017. Elastic’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The Reddit community for Elastic is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastic’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. Elastic’s official message board is talk.elasticexplorer.org. Elastic’s official website is www.elastic.pw.

Buying and Selling Elastic

Elastic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

