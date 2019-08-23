Elitium (EUM) Price Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Elitium token can now be bought for $1.33 or 0.00012767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BitMart. Elitium has a market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $12,167.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00260395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.55 or 0.01304028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021631 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00096013 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000415 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,421,824 tokens. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium.

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

