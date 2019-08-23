Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 114,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.8% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 22,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $57.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,097. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $55.38 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.91 and its 200 day moving average is $66.16.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 15,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,009,202.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $783,336.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,230 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.71.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

