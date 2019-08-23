Emisphere Technologies (OTCMKTS:EMIS) Shares Up 0.1%

Emisphere Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMIS)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.48 and last traded at $10.26, approximately 12,482 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 45,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57.

Emisphere Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMIS)

Emisphere Technologies, Inc operates as a commercial stage pharmaceutical and drug delivery company in the United States. The company offers oral Eligen B12 Rx, an oral formulation prescription medical food for use by B12 deficient individuals. It is also developing GLP-1, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and related conditions.

