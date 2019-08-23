Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) VP Neeraj Sahejpal Sells 5,850 Shares

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $20,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 151,609 shares in the company, valued at $542,760.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ WATT opened at $3.50 on Friday. Energous Corp has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $105.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32.

Get Energous alerts:

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 11,509.27% and a negative return on equity of 172.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Energous Corp will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WATT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Energous from $18.10 to $12.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Energous from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Energous in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Energous has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Energous by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Energous by 13.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Energous by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Energous by 3.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 241,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energous by 16.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.