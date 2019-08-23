ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) versus Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Head-To-Head Analysis

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) and Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Summer Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 56.8% of Summer Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summer Energy has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Summer Energy does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ENGIE BRASIL EN/S and Summer Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENGIE BRASIL EN/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ENGIE BRASIL EN/S and Summer Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENGIE BRASIL EN/S $2.41 billion 4.00 $633.21 million N/A N/A Summer Energy $151.90 million 0.41 -$7.75 million N/A N/A

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S has higher revenue and earnings than Summer Energy.

Profitability

This table compares ENGIE BRASIL EN/S and Summer Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENGIE BRASIL EN/S 25.87% 35.26% 10.62% Summer Energy -5.55% -69.45% -15.36%

Summary

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S beats Summer Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electrical energy in Brazil. It operates 31 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 7 thermal power plants, which comprise 3 coal, 3 biomass, and 1 natural gas power plants; 9 wind farms; 2 photovoltaic solar power plants; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Goiás, Tocantins, Maranhão, Piauí, and Ceará. As of February 23, 2018, the company had an installed capacity of 10,898.8 megawatts. It also engages in buying and selling conventional and incentivized energy. The company was formerly known as Tractebel Energia S.A. and changed its name to Engie Brasil Energia S.A. in July 2016. The company is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil. Engie Brasil Energia S.A. is a subsidiary of ENGIE Brasil Participações Ltda.

Summer Energy Company Profile

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric service provider in Texas, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The company procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

