Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €17.43 ($20.27).

ENI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €18.10 ($21.05) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

ENI stock traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €13.14 ($15.28). The stock had a trading volume of 35,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. ENI has a 1-year low of €12.80 ($14.89) and a 1-year high of €16.70 ($19.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.82. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.68.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

