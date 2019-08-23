Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Given a $8.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) has been assigned a $8.00 target price by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 197.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ ENTX remained flat at $$2.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81. Entera Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16. The business had revenue of ($0.07) million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entera Bio stock. DLD Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,416 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP owned about 3.23% of Entera Bio worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism.

