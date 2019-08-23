Entertainment One (OTCMKTS:ENTMF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.30

Entertainment One Ltd (OTCMKTS:ENTMF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 45172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entertainment One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43.

About Entertainment One (OTCMKTS:ENTMF)

Entertainment One Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, production, financing, distribution, and sale of family, television (TV), music, and film content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Family & Brands, Television, and Film. It distributes and sells films on screens in theatres and digitally, on DVDs and Blu-rays, and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV content across genres, platforms, and territories; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs.

