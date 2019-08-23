EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Set at $108.00 by Guggenheim

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) has been given a $108.00 price target by analysts at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.37% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE:EOG traded down $2.72 on Wednesday, reaching $72.79. 898,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,326,345. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $73.95 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.94.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,994 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.