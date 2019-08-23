Equal (EQL) Achieves Market Cap of $479,787.00

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Equal has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Equal has a market cap of $479,787.00 and approximately $50,652.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00261848 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $136.10 or 0.01308318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00021474 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00095236 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 323,780,049 tokens. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken. Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io.

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinExchange, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

