Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

Get Equity BancShares alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

Equity BancShares stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,506. Equity BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $397.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Equity BancShares will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Equity BancShares news, Director Harvey R. Sorensen purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,232,000 after buying an additional 62,160 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 69,550.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity BancShares (EQBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.