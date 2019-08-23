Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erie Indemnity Company’s principal business activity consists of management of the affairs for Erie Insurance Exchange. The company also participates in the property/casualty insurance business through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, Erie Insurance Company, Erie Insurance Company of New York, and Erie Insurance Property and Casualty Company and through its management of the Flagship City Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Erie Insurance Exchange. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ERIE. ValuEngine lowered Erie Indemnity from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Erie Indemnity from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

ERIE stock opened at $225.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.72 and a 200-day moving average of $206.51. Erie Indemnity has a 12-month low of $120.15 and a 12-month high of $270.23.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $647.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.43 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 12.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Erie Indemnity news, Director Elizabeth A. Vorsheck bought 686 shares of Erie Indemnity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $240.56 per share, with a total value of $165,024.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,722,768.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Erie Indemnity during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Erie Indemnity during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Erie Indemnity during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 58.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

