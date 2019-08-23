Eros International (NYSE:EROS) Shares Down 6.1%

Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.24, approximately 2,018,993 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,427,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eros International from $13.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $97.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of -0.03.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). Eros International had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 156.91%. The company had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EROS. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eros International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Eros International in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eros International in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Shah Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eros International in the second quarter valued at about $3,240,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eros International in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

