Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Insider Sells $11,252,505.00 in Stock

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) insider Michael J. Schall sold 35,250 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.22, for a total transaction of $11,252,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,101 shares in the company, valued at $23,973,741.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:ESS traded down $5.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $315.19. 265,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $305.25 and a 200 day moving average of $291.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $235.51 and a 1-year high of $322.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $361.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.15 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 28.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESS. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $297.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 240.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 989,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,964,000 after purchasing an additional 698,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,303,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,295,000 after buying an additional 420,856 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 271.4% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,458,000 after buying an additional 251,449 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $48,296,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 21.6% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 622,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,738,000 after buying an additional 110,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

