Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a $221.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $202.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.88.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of EL stock opened at $202.56 on Tuesday. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $121.47 and a 12-month high of $206.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.56 and its 200 day moving average is $171.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 44.43%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total transaction of $1,346,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 17,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.64, for a total transaction of $3,615,502.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,807 shares in the company, valued at $44,541,690.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 387.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.