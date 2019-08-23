EtherSportz (ESZ) Trading Down 35.2% This Week

EtherSportz (CURRENCY:ESZ) traded 70.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, EtherSportz has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar. One EtherSportz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and IDEX. EtherSportz has a total market capitalization of $51,514.00 and $255.00 worth of EtherSportz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EtherSportz Token Profile

EtherSportz (ESZ) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. EtherSportz’s total supply is 1,972,246 tokens. EtherSportz’s official Twitter account is @EtherSportz and its Facebook page is accessible here. EtherSportz’s official website is ethersportz.com. The Reddit community for EtherSportz is /r/EtherSportz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EtherSportz

EtherSportz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherSportz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherSportz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherSportz using one of the exchanges listed above.

