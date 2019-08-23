EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EDRY. Noble Financial set a $14.00 price target on EuroDry and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price target on EuroDry and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EuroDry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of EuroDry stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. EuroDry has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.57 and a beta of -0.95.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.48. EuroDry had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EuroDry will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

