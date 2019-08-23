Everex Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.23 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Everex token can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00004703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, Huobi and OKEx. Everex has a market capitalization of $11.23 million and $1.97 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Everex has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Everex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00260946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.54 or 0.01299628 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021701 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00095618 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

Everex’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,000,000 tokens. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Binance, BX Thailand, OKEx, IDEX, Huobi, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.