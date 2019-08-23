EXMR (EXMR) 1-Day Volume Tops $107.00

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 23rd. EXMR has a market cap of $75,783.00 and approximately $107.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last seven days, EXMR has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002288 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001291 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org.

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

