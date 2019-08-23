Express (NYSE:EXPR) Trading Down 8.1%

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s stock price traded down 8.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.94, 1,136,319 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,829,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley set a $4.00 price target on shares of Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

The firm has a market cap of $129.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $451.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.41 million. Express had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Express by 36.6% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

About Express (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

