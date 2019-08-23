Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Given a $121.00 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts

Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 price objective on Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.04.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.52. The company had a trading volume of 82,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,579. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $83.70 and a 12 month high of $122.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.43.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 248,103 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $30,102,336.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,069 shares in the company, valued at $18,571,861.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $262,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,232 shares in the company, valued at $11,680,472.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,466 shares of company stock worth $30,933,783. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

