Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $86.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC restated a neutral rating and set a $86.50 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.35.

NYSE:XOM opened at $69.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $293.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.70. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

