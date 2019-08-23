Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.83

Shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.83 and traded as high as $1.52. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 6,938 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EYPT shares. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market cap of $157.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 621.04% and a negative return on equity of 165.24%. The company had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 875,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 325,348 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,682.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 202,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 191,216 shares during the period. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $68,731,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 298.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471,613 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 51,919 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

