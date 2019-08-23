Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor Sells 1,134 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FB stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,266,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,249,236. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66. The company has a market capitalization of $524.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.79 and a 200-day moving average of $180.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Facebook to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Facebook by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

