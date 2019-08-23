Falanx Group (LON:FLX) Shares Down 5.9%

Falanx Group Ltd (LON:FLX) dropped 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.53 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02), approximately 275,361 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.29.

In other news, insider Mike Read bought 114,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,280 ($2,979.22).

About Falanx Group (LON:FLX)

Falanx Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cyber defense and intelligence services to blue chip and government clients worldwide. It operates through Falanx Cyber Defence and Falanx Intelligence divisions. The Falanx Cyber Defence division provides cloud-based cyber defense services to government and commercial organizations.

