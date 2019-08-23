FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FAT) Director Acquires $19,100.00 in Stock

FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FAT) Director John Squire Junger acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $19,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FAT Brands stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72. FAT Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $9.68.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter. FAT Brands had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 64.26%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FAT Brands stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FAT) by 92.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,017 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.92% of FAT Brands worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 22, 2019, it owned 7 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse with approximately 300 locations open and 200 under development worldwide.

