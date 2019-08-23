Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Trading Down 6.2%

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)’s share price dropped 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.17 and last traded at $17.27, approximately 550,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 711,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FATE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 934.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 180.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amir Nashat sold 21,409 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $481,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $252,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 395,141 shares of company stock valued at $8,867,333 in the last ninety days. 23.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 248.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 43,680.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 72.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.