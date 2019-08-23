Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 292 ($3.82).

FXPO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Ferrexpo to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 245 ($3.20) in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

LON FXPO traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 201.80 ($2.64). 1,916,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 246.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 252.17. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 305.60 ($3.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

