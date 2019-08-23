FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Tri-star Resources (LON:TSTR)

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Tri-star Resources (LON:TSTR) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Tri-star Resources in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Get Tri-star Resources alerts:

Shares of TSTR stock opened at GBX 38 ($0.50) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. Tri-star Resources has a one year low of GBX 23.02 ($0.30) and a one year high of GBX 63 ($0.82). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 38.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 41.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62.

Tri-star Resources Company Profile

Tri-Star Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of minerals. The company primarily owns 40% interest in Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC, an antimony and gold production facility in Sohar, the Sultanate of Oman. It also owns antimony and mining resources in Turkey and Canada.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Tri-star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.