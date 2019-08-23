First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) by 10,000.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,450 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 175.1% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at $160,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 880.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 20,512 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley set a $16.00 price objective on First Commonwealth Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

NYSE FCF opened at $12.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $89.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.