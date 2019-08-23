Fission 3.0 (CVE:FUU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Fission 3.0 Corp (CVE:FUU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 159250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of $10.64 million and a PE ratio of -2.88.

Fission 3.0 Company Profile (CVE:FUU)

Fission 3.0 Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada and Peru. The company has approximately 223,423 hectares of exploration properties with uranium potential in Saskatchewan and Alberta in Canada, and Peru. Its advanced exploration projects include the North Shore property, Patterson Lake North property, and Clearwater West property located in Athabasca Basin Region, Canada.

