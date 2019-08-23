Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FLS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Flowserve from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Flowserve from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Flowserve from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.56.

Shares of FLS opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $35.88 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $990.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Flowserve news, insider John Lenander sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $284,132.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,133.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,038,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,158,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,988,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,644,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,498,000 after purchasing an additional 135,969 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Flowserve by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,717,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,203,000 after purchasing an additional 901,087 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Flowserve by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,538,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,774,000 after purchasing an additional 256,887 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

