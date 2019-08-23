Fountain Price Reaches $0.0302 on Exchanges (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Fountain has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. Fountain has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $246,580.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain token can currently be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00262079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.46 or 0.01308456 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00021792 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00095209 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000417 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain’s total supply is 2,197,888,106 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,192,566 tokens. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub.

Fountain Token Trading

Fountain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

