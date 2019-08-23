Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA trimmed its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,735 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 14,406 shares during the period. Franklin Resources accounts for approximately 2.5% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA owned about 0.05% of Franklin Resources worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3,680.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $27.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $350,004.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

BEN stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,071. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.09.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

