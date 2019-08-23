Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Franks International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Franks International also reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Franks International will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Franks International.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $155.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.60 million. Franks International had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on FI. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.49 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Franks International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.16.

FI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 41,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. Franks International has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 63,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $382,710.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,998,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,022,902.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 103,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $603,394.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,998,819 shares in the company, valued at $17,513,102.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,000 shares of company stock worth $1,999,305 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FI. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franks International in the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Franks International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franks International by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 895,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 213,868 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franks International in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,517,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Franks International by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,508,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,324 shares in the last quarter. 40.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

