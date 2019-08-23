FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) CFO Ajay Sabherwal Sells 7,458 Shares of Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 7,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $798,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,293.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FCN traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.06. The stock had a trading volume of 42,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,194. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.75 and a 200 day moving average of $83.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.06 and a 1 year high of $108.28.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $606.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.56 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.98%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $120.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 12.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,544,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,313,000 after buying an additional 392,686 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,244,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,342,000 after buying an additional 84,559 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 867,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,712,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 713,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,838,000 after buying an additional 17,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 56.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 578,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,597,000 after buying an additional 209,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

